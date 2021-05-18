$75.48 Million in Sales Expected for Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) will report $75.48 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $68.68 million to $80.76 million. Genco Shipping & Trading posted sales of $32.51 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 132.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will report full year sales of $276.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $262.03 million to $300.77 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $274.44 million, with estimates ranging from $249.52 million to $302.38 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Genco Shipping & Trading.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 43.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%.

GNK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.84.

In related news, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 470,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $5,024,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 3,981,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total transaction of $42,161,723.43. Insiders sold 5,149,035 shares of company stock worth $58,321,126 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,637,174 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,503,000 after acquiring an additional 345,130 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 150.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 455,285 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 273,421 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 416,328 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 84,645 shares in the last quarter. Scion Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 1st quarter worth about $3,575,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 1st quarter worth about $3,522,000. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GNK traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.06. The stock had a trading volume of 29,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,368. The firm has a market cap of $673.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 0.91. Genco Shipping & Trading has a twelve month low of $4.56 and a twelve month high of $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is an increase from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is presently -11.94%.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

