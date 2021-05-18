853,902 Shares in Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) Acquired by Altium Capital Management LP

Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 853,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CALA. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 138,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 115.8% in the 1st quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 441,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 236,700 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $737,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Calithera Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 7,319 shares during the last quarter. 73.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CALA traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.17. The company had a trading volume of 27,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,571. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.34. The stock has a market cap of $160.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.77. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $1.87 and a one year high of $7.03.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Calithera Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

