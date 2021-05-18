870 Shares in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Bought by Leelyn Smith LLC

Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CCI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter worth $669,019,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Crown Castle International by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,208,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,306,761,000 after acquiring an additional 987,581 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Crown Castle International by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,444,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,299,482,000 after acquiring an additional 792,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Crown Castle International by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,017,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $321,168,000 after acquiring an additional 570,857 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 65.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,060,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,561,000 after purchasing an additional 421,434 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Crown Castle International from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.57.

NYSE:CCI opened at $182.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.66 billion, a PE ratio of 113.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $180.52 and a 200-day moving average of $165.34. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $146.15 and a 52 week high of $189.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.50%.

In related news, CFO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total value of $753,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,180,642.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $181.53 per share, with a total value of $56,274.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at $996,055.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 4,590 shares of company stock valued at $737,258 and sold 14,796 shares valued at $2,270,261. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

