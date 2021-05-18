8,700 Shares in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Acquired by Icon Advisers Inc. Co.

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new position in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its position in Spire by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 11,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its position in Spire by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 5,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Spire by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in Spire by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 20,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spire by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SR opened at $74.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.41. Spire Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.58 and a 52 week high of $77.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.01, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.59 and its 200 day moving average is $67.61.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.66. Spire had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Spire Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.15%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Spire from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Guggenheim raised Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Spire in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Spire from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.89.

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

