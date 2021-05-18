8PAY Price Hits $0.15 on Major Exchanges (8PAY)

8PAY (CURRENCY:8PAY) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. During the last seven days, 8PAY has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar. One 8PAY coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000357 BTC on major exchanges. 8PAY has a market capitalization of $1.54 million and $148,240.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002351 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003640 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $39.00 or 0.00091578 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $173.00 or 0.00406197 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.68 or 0.00231695 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005029 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $587.23 or 0.01378827 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00047288 BTC.

8PAY Profile

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,123,741 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network.

Buying and Selling 8PAY

