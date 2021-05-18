Aareal Bank (ARL) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Aareal Bank (ETR: ARL) recently:

5/12/2021 – Aareal Bank was given a new €16.60 ($19.53) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – Aareal Bank was given a new €22.00 ($25.88) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – Aareal Bank was given a new €23.00 ($27.06) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – Aareal Bank was given a new €27.50 ($32.35) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Aareal Bank was given a new €20.50 ($24.12) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Aareal Bank was given a new €19.00 ($22.35) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – Aareal Bank was given a new €19.00 ($22.35) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/1/2021 – Aareal Bank was given a new €19.00 ($22.35) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of ETR ARL traded down €0.24 ($0.28) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €22.72 ($26.73). 281,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,447. Aareal Bank AG has a 12-month low of €14.05 ($16.53) and a 12-month high of €25.64 ($30.16). The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €23.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €20.87.

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Structured Property Financing and Consulting/Services.

