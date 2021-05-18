AAX Token (AAB) Reaches Market Cap of $9.45 Million

AAX Token (CURRENCY:AAB) traded up 25.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 18th. In the last week, AAX Token has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. One AAX Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.26 or 0.00002937 BTC on major exchanges. AAX Token has a total market capitalization of $9.45 million and approximately $403,724.00 worth of AAX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.42 or 0.00094215 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 47.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005648 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00022471 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $626.30 or 0.01460009 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002334 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002334 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.18 or 0.00119298 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00064194 BTC.

AAX Token Coin Profile

AAB is a coin. AAX Token’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500,005 coins. The official message board for AAX Token is medium.com/aaxexchange. The Reddit community for AAX Token is https://reddit.com/r/AAXExchange. AAX Token’s official website is aab.aax.com/en. AAX Token’s official Twitter account is @AAXExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in November 2019, AAX is the world's first cryptocurrency exchange to be powered by LSEG Technology's Millennium Exchange – the same matching engine that powers London Stock Exchange. It is also the first of its kind to have joined the London Stock Exchange Group's (LSEG) Partner Platform. More than a token, AAB is an integral part of AAX, providing special benefits to users, and a means to be part of the growth of the exchange. It is built to serve as a bridge between digital and traditional assets, retail and professional traders, takers and market makers, the exchange and its partners, and it will be deeply integrated with AAX’s upcoming product expansion. “

AAX Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AAX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AAX Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AAX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

