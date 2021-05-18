Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $44.00 to $46.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Abercrombie & Fitch traded as high as $42.49 and last traded at $42.23, with a volume of 2366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.29.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Abercrombie & Fitch presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.77.

In related news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 51,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 488,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,522,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Suzanne M. Coulter acquired 2,170 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.61 per share, with a total value of $75,103.70. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,103.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 325,268 shares of company stock worth $12,415,246. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANF. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 14,284 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 141,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 59,672 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,629 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 458.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 132,735 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 108,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter worth $272,000. 98.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.02 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.46.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

