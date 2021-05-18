Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:AWP)

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund stock opened at $6.22 on Tuesday. Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund has a 52-week low of $4.16 and a 52-week high of $6.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.16 and a 200 day moving average of $5.51.

Get Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund alerts:

About Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund

Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.