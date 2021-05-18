Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Receives $26.56 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.56.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ASO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of ASO stock remained flat at $$35.36 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 12,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,108,840. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a fifty-two week low of $12.05 and a fifty-two week high of $36.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.97.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder 2006 Allstar Blocker L.P. Kkr sold 7,794,640 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total value of $221,991,347.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP William S. Ennis sold 238,094 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $6,071,397.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 225,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,761,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,163,741 shares of company stock valued at $634,733,291.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,276,705,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 4,927.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,571,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520,087 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,278,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,114,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,904,000.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

