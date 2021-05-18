accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) Stock Rating Lowered by Peel Hunt

accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) was downgraded by research analysts at Peel Hunt to an “add” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 678 ($8.86) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 614 ($8.02). Peel Hunt’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.95% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ACSO. Numis Securities lowered shares of accesso Technology Group to an “add” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.15) price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of accesso Technology Group in a report on Tuesday. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price objective on shares of accesso Technology Group in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt downgraded shares of accesso Technology Group to an “add” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 614 ($8.02) to GBX 678 ($8.86) in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,764 ($23.05).

LON ACSO traded up GBX 41 ($0.54) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 665 ($8.69). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,622. accesso Technology Group has a 52-week low of GBX 230 ($3.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 739 ($9.66). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 667.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 491.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.08, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market capitalization of £274.08 million and a P/E ratio of -11.06.

In other news, insider Bill Russell acquired 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 580 ($7.58) per share, with a total value of £75,400 ($98,510.58).

accesso Technology Group Company Profile

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, the United States, Canada, and Central and South America. The company operates through Ticketing and Distribution, and Guest Experience segments.

