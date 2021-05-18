Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.33 EPS

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) released its earnings results on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ ACER opened at $2.68 on Tuesday. Acer Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $5.84. The stock has a market cap of $38.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.87 and a 200 day moving average of $3.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acer Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th.

Acer Therapeutics Company Profile

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes four clinical-stage candidates: EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders and maple syrup urine disease; ACER-801 (osanetant) for the treatment of induced Vasomotor Symptoms; and ACER-2820 (emetine), a host-directed therapy against a variety of infectious diseases, including COVID-19.

