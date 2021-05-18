Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Insider Francis Lo Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) insider Francis Lo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $67,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,015.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Francis Lo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 15th, Francis Lo sold 2,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $86,080.00.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Francis Lo sold 2,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total transaction of $130,900.00.

ADPT stock opened at $34.41 on Tuesday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a one year low of $30.41 and a one year high of $71.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of -36.22 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.54.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.12. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 20.15% and a negative net margin of 132.32%. As a group, analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 61.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,624,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,471,000 after buying an additional 3,669,449 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 124.7% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,473,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,860,000 after buying an additional 1,928,207 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 2,384,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,988,000 after buying an additional 9,407 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 4.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,102,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,638,000 after purchasing an additional 93,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 4.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,832,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,789,000 after purchasing an additional 69,852 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

ADPT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (down from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.83.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

