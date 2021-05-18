AdEx Trading Down 3.4% Over Last 7 Days (ADX)

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. In the last seven days, AdEx has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. One AdEx coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00001407 BTC on major exchanges. AdEx has a market capitalization of $15.25 million and $611,806.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $43.04 or 0.00100022 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 46% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00005731 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00022635 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $644.09 or 0.01496991 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002325 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00064963 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.32 or 0.00119272 BTC.

About AdEx

AdEx is a coin. It was first traded on July 1st, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for AdEx is www.adex.network. The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time. “

