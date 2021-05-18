Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) PT Lowered to $560.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $610.00 to $560.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.00% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ADBE. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $523.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.08.

ADBE opened at $482.74 on Tuesday. Adobe has a 52 week low of $361.44 and a 52 week high of $536.88. The stock has a market cap of $230.75 billion, a PE ratio of 44.53, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $498.38 and a 200-day moving average of $479.55.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total value of $1,293,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at $9,766,714.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total value of $2,324,135.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,313,878.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,528 shares of company stock worth $7,421,128 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

