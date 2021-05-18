Adshares (ADS) Price Hits $0.46 on Exchanges

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded up 9.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 18th. Adshares has a market capitalization of $7.23 million and approximately $153,174.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Adshares has traded up 2.8% against the dollar. One Adshares coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00001079 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00034547 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00013211 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001115 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded up 47.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000053 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00009402 BTC.

ADS uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 15,585,346 coins. The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

