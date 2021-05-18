Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $98.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.68% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Advanced Energy reported first quarter results wherein both earnings and revenues grew year over year. Strong momentum across semiconductor equipment, and industrial and medical markets contributed well. Solid demand for process power delivery systems and growing clout of MAXstream RPS system were positives. Strong shipment of eVoS evaluation units was another positive. Further, rising RF design wins remained a tailwind. Additionally, increasing 5G investments benefited the company. Notably, growing traction across enterprise computing customers and prospects related to 5G are likely to remain key levers in the near term. However, coronavirus-led supply chain constraints are concerns. Further, weak momentum across data centers, and telecom and networking markets remain overhangs. The stock has underperformed its industry over a year.”

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.43.

Shares of NASDAQ AEIS opened at $93.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Advanced Energy Industries has a fifty-two week low of $57.04 and a fifty-two week high of $125.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.41.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $351.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Douglas Kelley purchased 5,850 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.00 per share, for a total transaction of $497,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEIS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,718,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 114.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 377,437 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,600,000 after purchasing an additional 201,426 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,694,297 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $552,174,000 after purchasing an additional 184,443 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 299,341 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,679,000 after purchasing an additional 141,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 297,925 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,524,000 after purchasing an additional 127,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

