Adviser Investments LLC Buys 2,250 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Adviser Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,875 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $9,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 852 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth about $260,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 11,066 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,985,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in BlackRock by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,264 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. 79.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total value of $27,421,004.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total transaction of $485,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,409 shares of company stock worth $32,875,775 in the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BLK shares. Argus upped their price objective on BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $847.00 to $912.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $886.08.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $849.46 on Tuesday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $498.83 and a 1 year high of $880.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $813.35 and its 200-day moving average is $733.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

