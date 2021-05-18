Adviser Investments LLC Buys 38,375 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Adviser Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 465,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,375 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 5.5% of Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Adviser Investments LLC owned about 0.12% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $68,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $154.74 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $152.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.06. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.72 and a fifty-two week high of $158.07.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

