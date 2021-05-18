Adviser Investments LLC Has $7.74 Million Stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Adviser Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,578 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $7,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC bought a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Shares of ESGV opened at $76.62 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.79. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $52.63 and a 1-year high of $78.69.

