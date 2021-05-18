Adviser Investments LLC Lowers Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Adviser Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up approximately 1.0% of Adviser Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $12,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 243.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $181.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.21.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $2,129,118.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

UPS stock opened at $216.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The company has a market cap of $187.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.12, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.47. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.06 and a 52 week high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.18%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

