Adviser Investments LLC Purchases 13,062 Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Adviser Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,062 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $6,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1,000.1% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 879,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,343,000 after buying an additional 799,370 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 2,738.9% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 170,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,897,000 after acquiring an additional 164,087 shares during the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $6,827,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,773,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,165,000 after purchasing an additional 153,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 490,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,619,000 after purchasing an additional 86,117 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF stock opened at $49.92 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 12-month low of $36.77 and a 12-month high of $47.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.49 and its 200-day moving average is $45.20.

About iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.