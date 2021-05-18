Aeron (ARNX) Trading Up 178.7% Over Last Week

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARNX) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 17th. One Aeron coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000224 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aeron has a total market cap of $2.03 million and approximately $224,795.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Aeron has traded 178.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.86 or 0.00087981 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004516 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00022636 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $631.49 or 0.01393919 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002207 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.98 or 0.00063974 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.77 or 0.00116475 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Aeron Profile

ARNX is a coin. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Aeron’s official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero. Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aeron is aeron.aero. The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The solution that Aeron proposes, relies on blockchain technology to track aircraft maintenance and pilot logs. Aeron is constructing a database and an online system that is decentralized and hosts global data on aircraft, flight schools and pilots. This electronic logging system would enable pilots to have logs that can be verified online, making aviation safer for everyone involved. Aeron is performing its token upgrade. “

Aeron Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

