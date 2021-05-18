Aeron Market Capitalization Achieves $1.44 Million (ARNX)

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARNX) traded 12% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. In the last week, Aeron has traded up 152% against the dollar. One Aeron coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0720 or 0.00000175 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aeron has a total market cap of $1.44 million and approximately $213,072.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Aeron alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.41 or 0.00098354 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005451 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00022487 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002434 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $607.48 or 0.01478398 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002435 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.83 or 0.00118826 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.83 or 0.00062855 BTC.

Aeron Coin Profile

Aeron is a coin. It launched on November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aeron’s official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero. Aeron’s official website is aeron.aero. Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The solution that Aeron proposes, relies on blockchain technology to track aircraft maintenance and pilot logs. Aeron is constructing a database and an online system that is decentralized and hosts global data on aircraft, flight schools and pilots. This electronic logging system would enable pilots to have logs that can be verified online, making aviation safer for everyone involved. Aeron is performing its token upgrade. “

Buying and Selling Aeron

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeron using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aeron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.