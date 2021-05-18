Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ ARPO opened at $1.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.30. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.54 million, a P/E ratio of -16.60 and a beta of 2.02.

Several research analysts recently commented on ARPO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing compounds that activate Tie2 for the treatment of ocular disease and vascular stabilization. The company's lead product candidate is razuprotafib, a small molecule inhibitor of vascular endothelial protein tyrosine phosphatase , which has completed phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy, as well as has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with open angle glaucoma/ocular hypertension.

