Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $150.29.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMG. Citigroup boosted their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $206.00 to $213.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Reuben Jeffery III bought 2,500 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $160.49 per share, for a total transaction of $401,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,209,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,840,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $572,389,000 after purchasing an additional 52,240 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 6.9% during the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,105,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $164,770,000 after buying an additional 71,211 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 791,454 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $80,491,000 after purchasing an additional 42,033 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 482,880 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,109,000 after purchasing an additional 118,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter worth about $40,790,000. Institutional investors own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

AMG opened at $160.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44. Affiliated Managers Group has a 52 week low of $62.19 and a 52 week high of $176.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.49.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $559.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.48 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.28%.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

Featured Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.