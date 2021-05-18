Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 35.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Agiliti stock opened at $14.73 on Tuesday. Agiliti has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $17.08.

Agiliti Company Profile

Agiliti, Inc provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity; and clinical engineering services comprising maintenance, repair, and remediation solutions for various type of medical equipment, including general biomedical and diagnostic imaging equipment through supplemental and outsourced offerings.

