agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of agilon health (NYSE:AGL) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

AGL has been the subject of several other reports. Truist assumed coverage on shares of agilon health in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of agilon health in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of agilon health in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of agilon health in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of agilon health in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, agilon health has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.25.

NYSE:AGL opened at $30.11 on Monday. agilon health has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $34.47.

agilon health Company Profile

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

