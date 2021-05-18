Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.77 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) to announce $1.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.03 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.50 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $37.35 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 95.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $6.49 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.18 million to $6.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $34.73 million, with estimates ranging from $15.82 million to $57.46 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Agios Pharmaceuticals.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $26.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $28.18. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.63% and a negative net margin of 170.65%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AGIO. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.83.

AGIO traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.56. 17,747 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 738,935. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 1.80. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $32.47 and a 1 year high of $58.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.92.

In other news, insider Christopher Bowden sold 17,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $970,718.32. Also, insider Darrin Miles sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $105,578.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,302 shares of company stock valued at $1,154,100. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 130,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,633,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 91,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,970,000 after acquiring an additional 15,121 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $689,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 17,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 5,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 217,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA (enasidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.