AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. is engaged in providing data driven specialty chemical solutions. Its flagship product is the SmartFresh(TM) Quality System, a freshness protection technology proven to maintain firmness, texture and appearance of fruits during storage and transport. AgroFresh Solutions, Inc., formerly known as Boulevard Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in Collegeville, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of AgroFresh Solutions in a report on Friday.

NASDAQ AGFS opened at $2.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $123.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.25. AgroFresh Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.83 and a 1-year high of $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.23. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 42.77%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AgroFresh Solutions will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AgroFresh Solutions by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,619,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,675,000 after acquiring an additional 119,737 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in AgroFresh Solutions by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 6,242 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in AgroFresh Solutions by 182.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 56,249 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions in the first quarter valued at $525,000. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AgroFresh Solutions

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and services to enhance the quality and extend the shelf life of fresh produce. The company operates through two segments, AgroFresh Core and Tecnidex. It offers solutions in various fresh produce categories, including apples, pears, citrus, kiwifruit, avocados, bananas, and other crops.

