AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. AIM ImmunoTech had a negative return on equity of 30.48% and a negative net margin of 6,823.39%.

AIM stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.08. The stock had a trading volume of 605,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,176,838. AIM ImmunoTech has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $4.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 50.01, a current ratio of 50.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of AIM ImmunoTech in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

In other news, CEO Thomas K. Equels bought 11,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.26 per share, with a total value of $25,000.12. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc, an immuno-pharma company, focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, viruses, and immune-deficiency disorders in the United States. The company's products include Ampligen, a drug of macromolecular ribonucleic acid molecules for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS).

