Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.300-2.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.290. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Air Products and Chemicals also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 8.950-9.100 EPS.

APD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $325.00 to $277.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $308.13.

Shares of NYSE:APD traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $300.43. 22,638 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,118,358. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $288.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.97. The company has a market cap of $66.49 billion, a PE ratio of 35.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. Air Products and Chemicals has a twelve month low of $229.17 and a twelve month high of $327.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.59.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

