Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Bought by Strategic Advisors LLC

Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 34.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABNB. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 2.5% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 120.5% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 100.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb by 34.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Airbnb by 62.5% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $132.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $170.55. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.50 and a fifty-two week high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.99 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post -13.96 earnings per share for the current year.

ABNB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Airbnb from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lowered their price target on Airbnb from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $176.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.03.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

