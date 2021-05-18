Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its price target cut by Wedbush from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ABNB. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Airbnb from $210.00 to $194.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Airbnb from $172.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup began coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $197.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Airbnb from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Airbnb from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $169.03.

Get Airbnb alerts:

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $132.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $170.55. Airbnb has a 52-week low of $121.50 and a 52-week high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.99 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Airbnb will post -13.96 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,585,718,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $846,944,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb by 551.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,358,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843,433 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. bought a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $375,721,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $343,849,000.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Recommended Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.