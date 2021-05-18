Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target Cut to $160.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its target price reduced by Truist Securities from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Airbnb from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays cut their price target on Airbnb from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on Airbnb in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a peer perform rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Airbnb from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Airbnb from $245.00 to $195.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $169.03.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb stock opened at $132.50 on Friday. Airbnb has a 1-year low of $121.50 and a 1-year high of $219.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.55.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.99 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post -13.96 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,585,718,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $846,944,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Airbnb by 551.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,358,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843,433 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Airbnb by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,755,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Lake Group L.L.C. bought a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $375,721,000.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.