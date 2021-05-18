Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) PT Lowered to $194.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its price objective trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $210.00 to $194.00 in a report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $198.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Airbnb from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $169.03.

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $132.50 on Friday. Airbnb has a 52 week low of $121.50 and a 52 week high of $219.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.55.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.99 million. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post -13.96 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

