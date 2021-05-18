Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) SVP Andrea L. Schneider Sells 2,100 Shares of Stock

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,730. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Alaska Air Group stock opened at $71.67 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.18. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.08 and a 1 year high of $74.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($3.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.63) by $0.12. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 13.96% and a negative return on equity of 19.39%. The firm had revenue of $797.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -10.43 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alaska Air Group to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.54.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Command Bank purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 470.6% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 485 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 115 destinations throughout the United States and North America. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

