Alcanna (TSE:CLIQ) Rating Reiterated by CIBC

Alcanna (TSE:CLIQ)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at CIBC in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$8.75 price target on the stock. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CLIQ. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Alcanna from C$8.15 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Eight Capital upped their target price on Alcanna from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Shares of TSE:CLIQ traded down C$0.51 on Tuesday, reaching C$7.04. 65,082 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,731. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$7.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.67. Alcanna has a fifty-two week low of C$2.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$281.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11.

Alcanna Company Profile

Alcanna Inc engages in the retailing of alcohol in North America. The company retails wines, beers, and spirits; and cannabis products It operates 176 locations in Alberta and British Columbia; and 53 cannabis retail stores in Alberta, Ontario, and Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Liquor Stores N.A.

