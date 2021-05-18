Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Stock Holdings Decreased by Cadence Bank NA

Cadence Bank NA reduced its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oak Family Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $918,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $15,291,000. Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 48.1% in the first quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 4,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,744,000 after buying an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Management LLC bought a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $8,792,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALXN opened at $174.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.66. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.91 and a 52-week high of $175.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.81. The stock has a market cap of $38.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.83, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.36. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.22 EPS. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.70.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

