Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Price Target Increased to $36.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Raymond James from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 59.43% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ALHC. William Blair started coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

ALHC opened at $22.58 on Tuesday. Alignment Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $16.32 and a fifty-two week high of $28.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.79.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.16).

In related news, insider Michael Curtis Foster sold 50,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $855,687.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,132,692 shares in the company, valued at $19,063,206.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 38,919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $655,006.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 223,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,758,930.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 806,386 shares of company stock worth $13,571,476.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALHC. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $28,875,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $41,414,000. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $509,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $314,000.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

