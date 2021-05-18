Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.16), Fidelity Earnings reports.

ALHC stock opened at $22.58 on Tuesday. Alignment Healthcare has a 1-year low of $16.32 and a 1-year high of $28.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.79.

In related news, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 38,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $655,006.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 223,347 shares in the company, valued at $3,758,930.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Curtis Foster sold 50,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $855,687.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,132,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,063,206.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 806,386 shares of company stock valued at $13,571,476 in the last 90 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

