Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

ALKT has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set an equal weight rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alkami Technology has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.43.

Shares of ALKT stock opened at $27.06 on Monday. Alkami Technology has a 52-week low of $26.85 and a 52-week high of $49.32.

About Alkami Technology

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

