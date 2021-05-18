ALLY (ALY) Achieves Market Cap of $18.55 Million

ALLY (CURRENCY:ALY) traded 29% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 18th. In the last seven days, ALLY has traded up 408.8% against the US dollar. ALLY has a total market cap of $18.55 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of ALLY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ALLY coin can now be purchased for $0.0081 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.41 or 0.00098354 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005451 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00022487 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002434 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $607.48 or 0.01478398 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002435 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.83 or 0.00118826 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.83 or 0.00062855 BTC.

About ALLY

ALY is a coin. It launched on September 19th, 2019. ALLY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. ALLY’s official Twitter account is @getally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ALLY is getally.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ally is focused on providing users the most secure and decentralized online communication solution. With private P2P chats, group chats, broadcast channels, ephemeral messaging, and crypto transfers, Ally offers a multitude of features to ensure users have the richest experience possible. As the first dApp built on Skrumble Network’s public blockchain, Ally is primed to be the go-to communication application for managing crypto communities, discussing sensitive political matters, and exploring a variety of fun and engaging topics. “

ALLY Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALLY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ALLY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ALLY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

