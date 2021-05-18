ALLY (ALY) Price Tops $0.0127

ALLY (CURRENCY:ALY) traded down 30.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 17th. ALLY has a total market cap of $29.27 million and approximately $4.67 million worth of ALLY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ALLY coin can now be bought for about $0.0127 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ALLY has traded up 694.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.86 or 0.00087981 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004516 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00022636 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $631.49 or 0.01393919 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002207 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.98 or 0.00063974 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.77 or 0.00116475 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002209 BTC.

About ALLY

ALLY (CRYPTO:ALY) is a coin. It was first traded on September 19th, 2019. ALLY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. The official website for ALLY is getally.io. ALLY’s official Twitter account is @getally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ally is focused on providing users the most secure and decentralized online communication solution. With private P2P chats, group chats, broadcast channels, ephemeral messaging, and crypto transfers, Ally offers a multitude of features to ensure users have the richest experience possible. As the first dApp built on Skrumble Network’s public blockchain, Ally is primed to be the go-to communication application for managing crypto communities, discussing sensitive political matters, and exploring a variety of fun and engaging topics. “

ALLY Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALLY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ALLY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ALLY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

