Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alpha Pro Tech is in the business of protecting people, products and environments. The Company develops, manufactures and markets disposable protective apparel and infection control products through its subsidiary, Alpha Pro Tech, Inc. Its products find their application in the clean room, industrial, pharmaceutical, medical and dental markets. Products offered by Alpha include: shoecovers, bouffant caps, gowns, coveralls, lab coats, face masks, eye shields, and medical bed pads and etc. Alpha Pro Tech is based in Markham, Canada. “

Shares of Alpha Pro Tech stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,648. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.47. Alpha Pro Tech has a one year low of $7.67 and a one year high of $25.55. The stock has a market cap of $111.06 million, a P/E ratio of 5.71 and a beta of -1.27.

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.06). Alpha Pro Tech had a return on equity of 45.69% and a net margin of 23.65%. Research analysts anticipate that Alpha Pro Tech will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Ritota sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $168,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of APT. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Alpha Pro Tech in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in Alpha Pro Tech by 483.3% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Alpha Pro Tech by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 76,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 12,869 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Alpha Pro Tech by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 937,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,457,000 after acquiring an additional 269,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 57,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 20,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.23% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha Pro Tech

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of disposable protective apparel, infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Disposable Protective Apparel and Building Supply.

