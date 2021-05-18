Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Given “Buy” Rating at Societe Generale

Societe Generale restated their buy rating on shares of Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Alstom in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Alstom in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Alstom in a research report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Alstom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Alstom in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Shares of ALSMY stock opened at $5.33 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.33. Alstom has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $6.70.

Alstom Company Profile

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives, and electric buses; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

