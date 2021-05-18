Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 659.33% and a negative return on equity of 46.39%.

Shares of Altimmune stock opened at $14.18 on Tuesday. Altimmune has a twelve month low of $4.36 and a twelve month high of $35.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.79 million, a PE ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.51.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ALT shares. B. Riley upped their target price on Altimmune from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altimmune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

In other news, Director Philip Hodges sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total value of $96,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,731 shares in the company, valued at $140,394.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing intranasal vaccines, immune modulating therapies, and treatments for liver disease. The company develops AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine that is in Phase I clinical trial to protect against COVID-19; T-COVID, an intranasal immune modulating therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to evaluate the potential of T-COVID to prevent clinical worsening in patients with early COVID-19; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine product candidate that is in a Phase 1b trial; and NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of seasonal and pandemic use.

