Altium Capital Management LP Invests $4.21 Million in Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO)

Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,213,000. Mereo BioPharma Group makes up approximately 1.2% of Altium Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MREO. Delphi Management Partners VIII L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group during the 4th quarter worth $919,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 1,594.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 359,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 338,000 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,653,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in the fourth quarter worth $2,649,000. Finally, Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. boosted its position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 2,976,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,655,000 after buying an additional 1,377,936 shares during the period. 62.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mereo BioPharma Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MREO traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.14. 18,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,077,110. Mereo BioPharma Group plc has a 52-week low of $1.19 and a 52-week high of $4.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.21. The company has a market capitalization of $212.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.69.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Mereo BioPharma Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Mereo BioPharma Group in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mereo BioPharma Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Mereo BioPharma Group Profile

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its lead product candidate, etigilimab (OMP-313M32), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumor.

Further Reading: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MREO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO).

Receive News & Ratings for Mereo BioPharma Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mereo BioPharma Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.