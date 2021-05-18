Altium Capital Management LP Lowers Stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Altium Capital Management LP lowered its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) by 42.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 88,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 65,022 shares during the quarter. Altium Capital Management LP’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $2,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 220.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 300.8% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intra-Cellular Therapies stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.56. 2,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,392. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 1.50. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.26 and a fifty-two week high of $40.01.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.16. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 1,985.32% and a negative return on equity of 48.27%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 2,734 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total value of $107,309.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,141.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Neumann sold 5,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total value of $203,316.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,981,512.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,207 shares of company stock worth $1,812,703. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults. It is also developing lumateperone, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of bipolar depression, as well as to treat autism spectrum disorder, and sleep disorders associated with neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders.

