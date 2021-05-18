Altium Capital Management LP Makes New $1.85 Million Investment in Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX)

Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,250,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,850,000. Altium Capital Management LP owned about 2.79% of Salarius Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLRX. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 360,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 102,307 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 765.5% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 101,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 89,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Salarius Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Salarius Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Salarius Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

SLRX traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $1.44. 4,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,118,112. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.01. Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $3.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.27.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06. Salarius Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 45.22% and a negative net margin of 155.82%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing epigenetic-based cancer treatments. The company's lead candidate is Seclidemstat (SP-2577), which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, including prostate, breast, and ovarian cancers, as well as Ewing sarcoma.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Salarius Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salarius Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.